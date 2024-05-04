Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $256.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.14), with a volume of 26848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Loungers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loungers

Loungers Price Performance

About Loungers

The firm has a market cap of £261.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.89.

(Get Free Report)

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.