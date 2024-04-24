Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.18. 6,291,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,648,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

