Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.00

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.03), with a volume of 1068149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.05).

The stock has a market cap of £136.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,433.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

