Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

SYY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.