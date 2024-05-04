Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of SHAK traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 998,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,591. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

