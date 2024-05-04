U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,457 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,599,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

