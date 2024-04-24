Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albertsons Companies traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 2130921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

