JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 2,877,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,737. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

