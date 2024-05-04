1,422 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after acquiring an additional 138,691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

