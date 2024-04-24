Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. 7,166,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,557. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

