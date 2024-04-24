PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $26.15

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $27.33. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 308 shares traded.
PureTech Health Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
