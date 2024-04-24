Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.
Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
WBS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 457,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Webster Financial
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.