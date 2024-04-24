Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$87.00 to C$86.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.42.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.04. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$57.14 and a 1-year high of C$80.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

