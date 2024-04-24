Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.23. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 66,260 shares traded.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

