Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down to $25.75

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $24.50. Wabash National shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 117,582 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Wabash National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

