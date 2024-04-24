Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Down to $338.55

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $338.55, but opened at $281.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $279.91, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 17.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

