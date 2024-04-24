GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $546.16. 267,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.56 and a 200-day moving average of $475.61.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

