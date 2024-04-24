Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 651 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of BankUnited worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 126,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

