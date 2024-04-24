Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 123,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Hackett Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,915. The company has a market cap of $613.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

