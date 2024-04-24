Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 510,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.