LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

