Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after purchasing an additional 860,782 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after buying an additional 434,199 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 411,543 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,053.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 376,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 343,615 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. 477,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

