MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

MKTX stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.62. 113,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,301. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.34 and a twelve month high of $324.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

