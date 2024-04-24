Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 570 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.87. 1,797,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

