NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.