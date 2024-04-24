4,776 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after purchasing an additional 316,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $31,819,057.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,125,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,663,027,218.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $31,819,057.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,125,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,663,027,218.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock valued at $972,451,611 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.46. 1,218,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

