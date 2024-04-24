Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 1,946,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,366. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.