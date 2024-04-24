Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,399. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

