Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.46. 210,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,943. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

