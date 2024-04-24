MSCI’s (MSCI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $547.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

