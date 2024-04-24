Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $915,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

