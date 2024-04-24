Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. 815,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,276. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

