Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,019,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFUV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,578. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

