Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 1,333,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,556,373. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

