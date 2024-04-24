Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $776.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.