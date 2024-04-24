Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.