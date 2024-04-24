Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 742,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,446. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -108.11%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
