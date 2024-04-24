3,509 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

