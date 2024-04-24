Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $412,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

DIA stock opened at $384.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

