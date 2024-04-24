iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.35

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.35 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 288426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $881.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.