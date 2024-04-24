Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.84

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 36980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.