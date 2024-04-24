iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.98

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.98 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 706820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

