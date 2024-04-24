Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Dell Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 46,993 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.16. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.