Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $229.58.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

