Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 160 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.06. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.46 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

