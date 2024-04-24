Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Saratoga Investment worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

SAR stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $316.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 150.52%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.