Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $131,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

