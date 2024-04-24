iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.99

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 2143287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

