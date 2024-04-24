Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.95

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 103510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,701,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,456,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.