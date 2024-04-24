iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,609.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 180.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 74,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAU opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

